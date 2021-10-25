Elton John Teams Up With Young Thug & Nicki Minaj On ‘Always Love You’

Young Thug has been pulling off a balancing act lately. Ever since his acclaimed 2016 tape Jeffery, oddball Atlanta rapper/singer/songwriter Jeffery Lamar Williams has slowly revealed more layers of himself, at the same time avoiding a truly confessional turn. He named every track on Jeffery after a person who inspires him, but none of the songs are about their namesakes. He presented 2017’s Beautiful Thugger Girls as a heart-on-his-sleeve country/rap crossover, but it really only half-adheres to that conceit. His debut studio album, 2019’s So Much Fun, was somehow both a leap forward and a callback to his lunatic early style. Though these projects sounded nothing alike, they shared a commitment to misdirection.
Comments / 0