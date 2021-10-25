CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Elton John Teams Up With Young Thug & Nicki Minaj On ‘Always Love You’

By Autumn Hawkins
jammin1057.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElton John taps in rappers Young Thug and Nicki Minaj for “Always Love You” for his album The Lockdown Sessions. On this melodic track, Elton plays the piano and sings the intro and chorus prior...

jammin1057.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Cuddles Up To Drake For The ‘Lover Boy’s 35th Birthday: Photos

The two rappers posed for photos, and Nicki Minaj wished Drizzy a very happy birthday in the pictures posted to her Instagram Story. A belated happy birthday to Drake, who turned 35 on Sunday October 24. To celebrate the Certified Lover Boy rapper’s special day, his friend Nicki Minaj, 38, took to her Instagram Stories to share a few photos of herself cozying up to the rapper. She paid tribute to her pal in two photos, where they both seemed incredibly close, as the “Super Bass” star wished Drake a very happy birthday.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Gucci Mane Calls For The Freedom Of Former & Current 1017 Artists

It's crazy to think of all the artists Gucci Mane's introduced over the years. Since launching So Icey Entertainment, and subsequently 1017, Gucci Mane offered a big break to some of the biggest stars of today. Migos, Young Thug, and Nicki Minaj all came up under Gucci Mane's wing. And while those three names, specifically, transformed into cultural behemoths, there are other artists that he signed that ended up behind bars as their careers began to blossom.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Nicki Minaj Claims Her Silence Around Harassment Suit Was an ‘Innocent’ Mistake

Nicki Minaj claimed that she didn’t respond to a harassment lawsuit filed by her husband’s rape accuser because of a “series of innocent miscommunications” with her legal representatives, according to new court papers. This accuser, Jennifer Hough, filed suit against the rapper and her husband, Kenneth Petty, in Brooklyn federal court on August 13.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj’s Standout Shoe Style Through the Years

Aside from being one of the hottest rappers of this decade, Nicki Minaj is a style icon. The rapper broke out onto the hip hop scene in 2009 with her iconic mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty” and a very New York-based look. She was recognized for oversized bangs with pink highlights, large gold bamboo earrings and her diamond-encrusted “Barbie” chain. When the “Super Bass” artist isn’t inspiring others with her colorful wigs and ostentatious outfits, Minaj is calling attention to her footwear. Here, some of her standout shoe styles and fashion statements over the years. At the 2010 American Music Awards, Minaj...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
6lack
Person
Young Thug
Person
Nas
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Elton John
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Young Thug Rocks ‘SNL’

Young Thug staged a melodic takeover of the Saturday Night Live stage this weekend. The Rap star served as the official musical guest on the latest episode of the comedy series, which was hosted by actor Rami Malek. The gig forms part of a pronounced push for his new album,...
CELEBRITIES
musicomh.com

Elton John – The Lockdown Sessions

As the title would suggest, The Lockdown Sessions are the result of Elton deciding to record a new album during lockdown instead of playing shows. What’s intriguing about it is that it harks back to his early days as a session musician, collaborating with an impressive number of guest stars (some completely online, some in person but following government guidelines) and in many cases, letting them take the spotlight.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Responds To Nicki Minaj Drama: "You Know My Character"

The controversy involving Nicki Minaj and Jesy Nelson has calmed for the time being, but Leigh-Anne Pinnock reportedly addressed the drama at a recent dinner party. To recap, Nelson and Pinnock were groupmates in the international sensation Pop group Little Mix. Nelson recently collaborated on "Boyz" with Minaj, and soon, she was hit with several accusations of "blackfishing" and using a "blaccent" to appear as if she is not a white British woman.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Californian

Nicki Minaj, apologi(s)ing and ‘the britishism’

“Once again, I apologize for the delay,” 15-year-old me wrote to conclude an email to my English teacher back in my high school in the U.K. I was handing in an assignment four days late. The teacher to whom I had sent the email was notoriously strict regarding deadlines, so...
BERKELEY, CA
Yardbarker

The definitive Elton John playlist

25. "Sad Songs (Say So Much)" Sometimes when we're in a funk or feeling down following the end of a relationship, perhaps. it can be therapeutic to listen to some classic sad songs. Some deep blues or even a breakup song. That's what Elton John and Bernie Taupin did with "Sad Songs," one of the duo's most recognizable tunes from the 1980s. The track, from 1984's Breaking Hearts, reached No. 5 on Billboard's Hot 100 and received regular play on MTV.
MUSIC
E! News

Nicki Minaj Steals the Show in The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Trailer

Watch: "RHOP" Karen Huger Talks NICKI MINAJ Joining the Reunion. The trailer for the highly anticipated Real Housewives of Potomac season six reunion is finally here, and between the soundbites of Nicki Minaj grilling Ashley Darby about lugging her breast milk to a girls trip just to start drama and Wendy Osefo revealing she brought poster board-sized receipts, it does not disappoint.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
jammin1057.com

DJ Khaled Plays Guitar Horribly, Gets Destroyed On Twitter

DJ Khaled might just have to stick to being a hypeman. The Grammy-winning producer is getting trolled on Twitter for his guitar “skills” after being gifted a unique guitar. The Major Key producer received a Guild A-20 Bob Marley Dreadnought acoustic guitar from the family of the late reggae icon,...
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Young Thug : Punk

Young Thug has been pulling off a balancing act lately. Ever since his acclaimed 2016 tape Jeffery, oddball Atlanta rapper/singer/songwriter Jeffery Lamar Williams has slowly revealed more layers of himself, at the same time avoiding a truly confessional turn. He named every track on Jeffery after a person who inspires him, but none of the songs are about their namesakes. He presented 2017’s Beautiful Thugger Girls as a heart-on-his-sleeve country/rap crossover, but it really only half-adheres to that conceit. His debut studio album, 2019’s So Much Fun, was somehow both a leap forward and a callback to his lunatic early style. Though these projects sounded nothing alike, they shared a commitment to misdirection.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Huey Haha dead at 22: Fans in shock at sudden death of TikTok star whose skits included jokes about guns and weed and who leaves behind two-year-old daughter Princess Ha

Popular TikTok star and rising comedian Huey Haha died on Monday at the age of 22, a friend revealed on his Instagram page. The comedian, whose real name was Huey Ha, was a social media celebrity whose sketches included jokes about guns, weed and cancel culture. He had racked up more than 4.5 million views on TikTok and his YouTube page had nearly 450,000 Youtube subscribers.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy