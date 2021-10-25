CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Preliminary Numbers Show Nearly 10 Percent Decrease in North Atlantic Right Whales

By Anna Carlson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New England's North Atlantic right whale population has dropped significantly but researchers remain...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
capecoddaily.com

New Report Shows Bleak Outlook for Right Whales

HYANNIS – A new report from the North American Right Whale Consortium gives a bleak outlook for the endangered marine animal’s future. According to the organization, 2020 saw the estimated population of North American right whales fall to 336. That represented an 8% drop from the year prior, and it is the lowest… .
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Study suggests climate change could prevent recovery of southern right whales

An international team of researchers has found evidence suggesting that if global warming continues, the recovery of southern right whales may be stifled. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their study of the whales and what they learned about them. Southern right whales are...
WILDLIFE
kpug1170.com

Record number of humpback whale calves spotted in Salish Sea

SALISH SEA, Wash. – Humpback whales appear to be thriving in the Salish Sea this year. The Pacific Whale Watch Association says a record high number of calves were spotted this season in the inland waters of Washington and British Columbia. In total, 21 humpback calves have been spotted this...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
nenc.news

North Atlantic right whale population drops to 336, the lowest estimate in 20 years

The population of North Atlantic right whales fell to an estimated 336 in 2020, the latest indication that the critically endangered species is edging closer to extinction. That number represents an 8 percent decrease from the 2019 estimate, and the lowest population estimate for the species in nearly 20 years, according to the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, which announced the news today ahead of its annual meeting.
WILDLIFE
vineyardgazette.com

Report Paints Grim Picture as Right Whales Teeter on Brink of Extinction

The critically endangered North Atlantic right whale registered another grim milestone this week, with a new estimate showing further declines in its population. The North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium said in a news release Monday that a census for 2020 found just 336 remaining members of the species, an eight per cent decrease from 2019 when the population was estimated at 366. The new figure marks the lowest number in nearly 20 years.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Commercial Fishing#Whale Oil#The Associated Press#The New England Aquarium
worldanimalnews.com

New Estimates Find That The Critically Endangered North Atlantic Right Whale Population Is Declining, Prompting Calls To Save Them

A new estimate from the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium found that the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale population has dropped 8%, from 366 in 2019 to 336 in 2020.  This latest dire estimate came ahead of the Consortium’s annual meeting which is taking place now. . Yesterday, the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) also...
WILDLIFE
capeandislands.org

The future of the right whale

It’s easy to point to climate change and fishing gear as the culprit, but according to Michael Moore, all of us have contributed to the demise of the species. His latest book We All Are Whalers: the Plight of Whales and Our Responsibility shows how we can all share in the salvation of this imperiled species. The latest estimate of the number of endangered North Atlantic right whales is 336, the lowest number in nearly 20 years. The figure, which represents the 2020 population, is down eight percent from the previous estimate of 366 in 2019.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Is the North Atlantic right whale on the brink of extinction? Population of the endangered animal declined 10% in 2020 to 336, the lowest level for the species in nearly 20 years

One of the rarest mammals in the world - the North Atlantic right whale - lost 10 percent of its population last year, bringing the total to 336, the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium said on Monday. The agency notes that the 2020 population figure, down from 366 in 2019,...
WILDLIFE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Right whale population down 30% over past decade

BOSTON — The North Atlantic right whale population has shrunk by 30 percent over the last decade, capped off by a roughly 8 percent annual decline to an estimated 336 whales remaining in 2020, the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium announced Monday. The population estimate of 336 right whales is...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Science
earth.com

Right whale populations reach new low

North Atlantic right whales are a critically endangered species with a past of being targeted by whaling, a historical tragedy that they have never recovered from. A new population estimate by the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium shows the whale numbers continue on a downward plunge. From 2019 to 2020, the estimated population dropped from 366 to 336, a decline of 8 percent.
WILDLIFE
marthastewart.com

Experts Estimate There Are Only 336 North Atlantic Right Whales Left in the World

North Atlantic right whales are disappearing from the Earth's oceans. According to the Associated Press, the critically endangered species' population hit a 20-year low in 2020. The North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium recently announced that an estimated 336 North Atlantic right whales remain in the wild. This is a drop...
WILDLIFE
Hunter Cabot

"God of Death" Whale Lived 43 Million Years Ago

A New, Terrifying, Ancient Species Discovered in Egypt. Phiomicetus Anubisartistic reconstruction by Dr. Robert W. Boessenecker. A new species of a prehistoric, four-legged, carnivorous whale was discovered by scientists in Egypt's Western Desert area, with the fossilized remains dating back 43 million years.
New York Post

Fisherman catches giant 19-armed endangered starfish in crab trap

Some starfish stand out more than others. This became apparent when fisherman Lee LeFever caught an ultra-rare sunflower sea star during a recent crab fishing excursion, according to a report from South West News Service (SWNS). The striking fluorescent orange starfish reportedly ended up in one of LeFever’s crab traps...
LIFESTYLE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
620K+
Followers
66K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy