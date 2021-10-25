New John Wayne Gacy Victim Identified Using DNA Link

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators from Aurora Fire Rescue on Tuesday released a photo of a man suspected of arson at a restaurant, and they’re looking for tips in the case. The fire took place on Sept. 30 at El Pelicano and caused more than $250,000 in damage. (credit: Aurora Fire Rescue) El Pelicano is located near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road, and a message posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page last week says they are temporarily closed for remodeling. The photo shows a man who had what appears to be shoulder-length hair and facial hair. He was wearing a dark green flannel shirt in the surveillance image, plus dark jeans. The fire was believed to be started at approximately 3:30 a.m. on that day. (credit: Aurora Fire Rescue) Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP. Tips can be submitted anonymously. Man suspected in arson fire on Sept. 30 at approx 3:30 a.m. at El Pelicano Restaurant near Colfax Ave. & Chambers Rd. More than $250k in damage!

AURORA, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO