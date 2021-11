I love my Greyhounds. My adopted dog, Buster, is on treatment for seizures. Here's how we manage. Adopting a Retired Racing Greyhound With Grand Mal Seizures. An epileptic dog can live a long, full, healthy, and relatively normal, active life when it's not seizing or recovering from an episode. But it is important to understand the condition—what it looks like and how to deal with it—as well as some of the financial, emotional, and practical considerations. You'll want to talk about all these things as a family before you decide to bring one of these very special pets into your home on a permanent basis.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO