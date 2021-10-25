Dr. Marty Pets Announces National Treat Your Pet Day

Jake recently joined the adoptable doggy crew at Providence Animal Center’s lifesaving facility, and he is hoping you will stop by soon to meet him in person. He’s around 11 years young and about 51 pounds. He’s all set to join his new family. The staff thinks he could live with children of any age. He is described as an attention-getter, lots to learn, socialite, retiree, laidback, kiss machine and playful. He is not too old to love, learn and play. He is staying in a foster home while he waits for his forever family to find him. If you are interested in him, visit providenceac.org.

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO