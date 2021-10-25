LoCash head into the ‘Woods & Water’ ﻿with new EP

So this whole experience I’m about to share with you is really special to my heart. We have 3 episodes coming up that I got to record while at the Telluride Blues and Brews Festival 2021 last month. And ya’ll know I used to live in Telluride Colorado and find it’s where my soul is most at home. So I was over joyed when I got to collide my new life here in Cincy with Q102 and my former life in Colorado at the Festival, by recording some rad podcasts and meeting some legendary genre-shapers of our time. First here is Mitch Woods, he is a rock-a-boogie pianist who brings the freakin’ heat wherever he goes. I have no idea how old this man is but I gotta tell ya, he has the energy of a 23yr old who just fell in love for the first time. We recorded this conversation in an ice hockey rink that was turned into a venue, here we are in the green room sitting cozy on a couch 🙂 Please enjoy our short little convo and check out his music here Mitchwoods.com.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO