Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six Newsletter!. As someone who lives in Nashville, I can confirm that no one in this city slept last night after Tennessee's wild 34-31 win over the Buffalo Bills. It's probably for the best that Buffalo lost, because this town was filled with Bills fans yesterday and I'm not sure there would have been enough alcohol in this entire city to support a victory party for Bills fans.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO