CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Teen starts spice company while recovering from brain tumor

By Robert Boyd
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6PA6_0cc9VN8100

There is a new spice business being run out of a St. Pete kitchen that started in the most unusual of ways. The mother and son owners were facing the most challenging battle of their lives and their one true refuge was cooking.

“I’m a warrior and I’m a strong human being,” said Jayden Morrison.

Morrison is proud of his toughness, he was just 10-years-old when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“I really wasn’t worried but my mom was very worried because you know it's a mom thing,” said Jayden.

“I was hysterical obviously when I first found out because as a parent that is not something that you want your child to experience,” said mother Lorisha Biddings.

The good news was Jayden had an excellent chance of recovery, the bad news, he found himself stuck at home.

“I just didn’t feel comfortable with him playing basketball during his chemotherapy so he was home more, he wasn’t traveling with his team or going to tournaments,” said Biddings.

Morrison wasn’t about to sit around feeling sorry for himself, he was so inspired by his own mom’s cooking that he wanted to help out in the kitchen and even create his own spices.

“I really like cooking and food and different flavors so one day I told my mom 'I would like to be my own business owner,'” said Morrison.

They started mixing, stirring and tasting.

“It can be tough because you got to make sure it's like pinpoint accurate so you don’t want to make any mistakes or anything because if you do it could be too salty,” said Morrison.

Right there in the kitchen, Jay’s Spice Palette was born.

“I have three spices available right now,” said Morrison. “The idea is to make people have good-tasting food with all-natural ingredients.”

Morrison is now a 6'4 14-year-old who has been in remission for more than a year. Even though he has returned to basketball, he continues to score new recipes in the kitchen.

“It helped me because it gave me another thing to think about like, ‘what am I going to make next and how can I change this to make it better,’ and things like that,” said Morrison.

The sweetest part isn’t the food, it's the bond between mother and son.

“He gives me strength because he’s so strong and he just takes it how it is,” said Biddings.

For more information, go to www.jaysspicepalette.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Hermitage teen still recovering from a stroke in 2020

Pediatric strokes are rare, affecting 1 in every 4,000 newborns and an additional 2,000 older children each year. Unfortunately, they do occur. On World Stroke Day, we introduce you to Hickory High School Freshman Trenden Johnston. Last year, just 10 days before his 13th birthday, a blood vessel burst in Trenden's brain and he was rushed to the hospital.
HERMITAGE, PA
Cleveland Jewish News

Monica Robins to undergo surgery for brain tumor

I just saw that your brain tumor is back. What does that mean, and what is going to happen to you?. I was diagnosed with a sphenoid wing orbital meningioma in July 2019. I underwent brain surgery in October of that year to remove as much as possible. The tumor was located behind my left eye and was pushing my eye out of my head.
CANCER
WNCT

2-year-old back home with family in Randleman after weeks of treatment for brain tumor; father hoping for kidney donation

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Two-year-old Henleigh Gilmer and her family are back home after weeks of proton radiation treatments for her aggressive brain tumor. The family was finally able to receive the lifesaving treatments after fighting insurance red tape. The treatments are not available in North Carolina. MRIs scheduled for November should help doctors learn […]
RANDLEMAN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
Phys.org

Using nanofibers to stop brain tumor cells from spreading

Brain cancer is difficult to contain and is often resistant to conventional treatment methods. Predicting tumor cell behavior requires a better understanding of their invasion mechanism. Now, researchers from University of Fukui, Japan, have used high-density nanofibers that mimic the microenvironment of the brain to capture these tumor cells, opening doors to novel therapeutic solutions for aggressive brain cancer.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Spices#Basketball#Cooking
Best Life

Doing This With Your Fingers May Be an Early Parkinson's Sign, Says Mayo Clinic

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects motor coordination. And while the symptoms of PD can become debilitating for certain patients, they often begin gradually, with only subtle signs that something is amiss. That's exactly why knowing the signs of Parkinson's is so essential. By recognizing certain symptoms that can easily fly under the radar, you can develop a treatment plan that will preserve your quality of life in a timely manner. Read on to find out which symptom of Parkinson's you can't afford to miss and what to do if you notice this red flag.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Elk Grove Citizen

A tearful, emotional Neola talks frankly about fighting a rare brain tumor

Madison Neola is only five years removed from the volleyball court at Elk Grove High School. She had one more year of college left and was looking forward to a future life with her fiancée, Shaunard Harts, her high school sweetheart, who she followed to Sioux Falls, S.D., where he was playing football for the University of Sioux Falls.
ELK GROVE, CA
momjunction.com

Brain Tumor In Children: Types, Early Symptoms, And Treatment

Brain tumors, also called intracranial tumors, are abnormal growths of tissue in the brain. The tumor cells lack the mechanisms to control cell growth, leading to rapid cell division (1). Some brain tumors may be contained to where they originated (benign), while others can be cancerous, spreading to distant parts of the brain and the body. Treatments are planned based on nervous system damage since the brain is still developing in children.
CANCER
healththoroughfare.com

Risk of Developing Dementia Increases If You Have This Blood Type

One very sad aspect about dementia is that many people who have it never get diagnosed with the disease. This happens due to reasons like avoiding medical guidance because of different biases. Roughly 60% of people living with dementia inhabit low and middle-income countries, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International. Whether...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Never Do This When You're Passing a Bathroom, Doctors Warn

Despite our best efforts, the call of nature isn't something we can anticipate with any accuracy. Anyone who has tried to plan a long car ride or sit through a three-hour movie knows how difficult it can be to time your schedule just right to avoid an emergency. But according to doctors, there's one bathroom habit you should avoid for the sake of your long-term health. Read on to see what you should know before you go pee.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Human Birth Canals Are Seriously Twisted. Researchers Think They've Figured Out Why

There's an odd twist to human physiology not seen in any other primate, that makes giving birth more complicated for our species. Now, a study using biomechanical modelling on gait and posture has provided some insights into this long-standing mystery. The narrow shape of the human birth canal is kinked at the inlet, so that contractions of the mother must rotate the baby's big brain and wide shoulders nearly 90 degrees to fit into the pelvis. Imagine sliding a foot into a tight boot with a twisted entrance and you've got a rough idea of how challenging this can be. If the...
SCIENCE
althealthworks.com

Superfood Popular Among Surfers Eradicates Cancer Cells While Reducing Blood Sugar and Cholesterol in Overweight Adults

For most people, the consumption of berries is limited to only a few different types, and they are almost never organic. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries (in that order) are the three most popular types in the U.S., but they’re almost never organic and are often heavily sprayed with chemicals, including strawberries which ranked #1 on the 2018 ‘Dirty Dozen’ list by the Environmental Working Group.
CANCER
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy