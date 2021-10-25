CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Act 3 Podcast: Dave Chappelle Controversy and Revisiting "Scooby-Doo 2" (Again) with Mal Hassell

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29cOeW_0cc9VKTq00

Steven Wahl is out this week, and you know what that means: it's time to return to Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed! Chandler forced Steven to watch the live-action Scooby-Doo sequel back in June of 2020... and the debate that followed nearly tore the podcast apart. Steven would prefer that we never mention the film again, but when he's not here, Chandler makes the rules! Thus, Mal Hassell joins the show again to discuss what is perhaps one of the most important and underrated spooky films of all time. Plus, get a breakdown of some major stories that have made national headlines this week, and Mal gives their unique perspective on the Dave Chappelle/Netflix controversy. All that and more on this week's episode of Act 3!

Act One: News

-03:10- IATSE negotiation update

-06:00- Netflix employees stage walkout regarding the controversy around Dave Chappelle's The Closer

-15:50- DC Fandome brings a new trailer for The Batman

-26:30- Marvel Studios delays their entire 2022 film slate

Act Two: What We're Watching

-28:00- Mal: You: Season Three on Netflix

-32:30- Chandler: E.T.

Act Three: Featured Topic:

-38:50- Revisiting Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, the controversial film that nearly destroyed the Act 3 Podcast last year.

BET

Transgender Comedian Flame Monroe Defends Dave Chappelle’s LGBTQ+ Jokes

Black transgender comedian, Flame Monroe, is coming to the defense of Dave Chappelle and his Netflix special The Closer following the backlash he has received. Speaking with TMZ, Monroe says that making jokes about the LGBTQ+ community is fair game and something that is unique about the world of comedy is that nothing is off-limits.
rolling out

Virginia hotel declines show by Dave Chappelle and Pharrell Williams

A Virginia hotel has rejected a show that was being planned by super-producer Pharrell Williams because it was going to include controversial comedian Dave Chappelle. Cavalier Hotel owner Bruce Thompson is reportedly concerned with the comedy content that Chappelle, 48, would come with in the aftermath of the “The Closer” special on Netflix, according to The Virginia-Pilot.
The Independent

Channing Tatum weighs in on Dave Chappelle controversy: ‘I hate that he has hurt so many people’

Channing Tatum has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix comedy special, The Closer.Chappelle had been widely criticised for remarks made about transgender people in the special, including the declaration that he was “team Terf” [trans-exclusionary radical feminist].On Instagram, Tatum shared a clip from Chappelle’s 2019 speech at Washington, DC’s Kennedy Center, when he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour, which Tatum said had “healed” him.“I understand that Dave is a very dangerous person to talk about at the moment,” wrote the Magic Mike star. “I understand and hate that he has hurt...
Indy100

Netflix fires organiser of trans walkout after ‘revealing $25m cost of Dave Chappelle special’

Netflix has fired the organiser of a trans employee walkout – five days before the protest was planned to take place. The trans employee resource group leader, who has asked not to be identified in the media to avoid harassment, had been actively encouraging fellow trans employees and allies to walk out as a protest against how Netflix handled Dave Chappelle’s comedy special, The Closer.
Slate

Dave Chappelle Accomplished Exactly What He Wanted To

Dave Chappelle is getting plenty of heat for his latest Netflix special, The Closer. Chappelle’s 72-minute bit is squarely aimed at setting the record straight after being widely criticized for his previous specials in which he belittles trans people, gay people, and survivors of sexual violence. He says this is his intention right at the start. We should take him at his word. His routine—controversial as it is—accomplished exactly what he set out to do.
unothegateway.com

OPINION: Was Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’ really transphobic?

After all the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s special the past few weeks, I finally got the chance to sit down and watch it for myself. It seems Chappelle is always in hot water with the LGBTQI+ community for his jokes, but this time he seems to have pushed the envelope farther than ever. I have watched many of Dave Chappelle’s specials, but I must admit he has never made more jokes about their community than he did in this special.
Popculture

Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
theticker.org

Dave Chapelle special leads to walkout

Dave Chappelle’s special, “The Closer,” was released on Netflix on Oct. 5 and sparked huge controversy and led to walkouts of Netflix employees due to the jokes about the LGBTQ+ community, which were found highly offensive. Some Netflix Inc. employees staged a walkout on Oct. 20 to protest the comedy...
stockxpo.com

Protesters Gather at Netflix Office Amid Controversy Over Dave Chappelle Special

A group of protesters gathered outside one of Netflix Inc.’s NFLX -2.17% Los Angeles offices Wednesday to express their anger over the streaming giant’s Dave Chappelle comedy special, as some employees released demands for management and staged a walkout. In the special, “The Closer,” Mr. Chappelle made jokes and remarks...
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
mix929.com

Comedian Dave Chappelle addresses Netflix transgender controversy in full for first time

(Reuters) – Editor’s note: Attention to strong language in paragraph 4 that could offend some readers. Comedian Dave Chappelle on Monday addressed the transgender controversy at Netflix https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/netflix-workers-stage-walk-out-over-chappelle-transgender-comments-2021-10-20 in full for the first time on a video on his Instagram account, five days after about 100 people protested near the streaming company’s headquarters.
staradvertiser.com

Dave Chappelle responds to Netflix controversy with a video clip from his concert

Dave Chappelle responded to the controversy over his Netflix stand-up special “The Closer” — which has been criticized as promoting bigotry toward transgender people — by posting a 5-minute video clip to Instagram on Monday in which he denied he had been invited to speak to transgender employees of the streaming service and refused.
newsradioklbj.com

Dave Chappelle addresses the ongoing controversy surrounding his Netflix special “The Closer”

Dave Chappelle has addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding his latest Netflix special, The Closer, where the veteran comedian makes several jokes about transgendered people. Chappelle’s comments have been met with immense criticism; last week members of Netflix’s LGBTQ+ community staged a walkout in protest of Netflix’s decision to stand behind the comedian.
TheDailyBeast

Dave Chappelle Addresses Netflix Controversy by Mocking Trans Community, Hannah Gadsby

Dave Chappelle has responded to the storm of controversy surrounding his Netflix special The Closer in a 5-minute clip of a live set posted Monday to his Instagram. In it, the comedian, who’s currently in the middle of a national tour, directly addressed the transgender community, saying he would be “more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands.” Over the audience’s cheers, he listed off “conditions” for such a meeting to take place, chuckling. “First of all, you cannot come if you have not watched my special from beginning to end. You must come to a place of my choosing, at a time of my choosing, and thirdly, you must admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny.”
Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

