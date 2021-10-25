Act 3 Podcast: Dave Chappelle Controversy and Revisiting "Scooby-Doo 2" (Again) with Mal Hassell

Steven Wahl is out this week, and you know what that means: it's time to return to Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed! Chandler forced Steven to watch the live-action Scooby-Doo sequel back in June of 2020... and the debate that followed nearly tore the podcast apart. Steven would prefer that we never mention the film again, but when he's not here, Chandler makes the rules! Thus, Mal Hassell joins the show again to discuss what is perhaps one of the most important and underrated spooky films of all time. Plus, get a breakdown of some major stories that have made national headlines this week, and Mal gives their unique perspective on the Dave Chappelle/Netflix controversy. All that and more on this week's episode of Act 3!

Act One: News

-03:10- IATSE negotiation update

-06:00- Netflix employees stage walkout regarding the controversy around Dave Chappelle's The Closer

-15:50- DC Fandome brings a new trailer for The Batman

-26:30- Marvel Studios delays their entire 2022 film slate

Act Two: What We're Watching

-28:00- Mal: You: Season Three on Netflix

-32:30- Chandler: E.T.

Act Three: Featured Topic:

-38:50- Revisiting Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, the controversial film that nearly destroyed the Act 3 Podcast last year.

