CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany man arrested for stabbing death of Long Island woman

By Lauren Cook
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tRq3w_0cc9VDIl00

CORAM, N.Y. ( PIX11 / NEWS10 ) — Suffolk County police report the arrest of Kason Parker, 33, of Albany for second-degree murder. They say he’s stabbed a Long Island woman to death.

Chemung County torture-murder suspect appears in court

Police arrived at the scene to find Meghan Kiefer, 27, of Coram fatally stabbed on the front lawn of her home on Long Island Saturday afternoon, authorities said Sunday. A 911 caller reported an injured woman at around 4:45 p.m.

Police said Kiefer was on the front lawn with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Peace activist and families of gun violence victims talk change and healing

Homicide Squad detectives arrested Kason Parker on Sunday and charged him in Kiefer’s death. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Central Islip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK TWITTER INSTAGRAM Sign up for our Newsletter!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County COVID update, October 31

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials say there have been 31,406 confirmed COVID cases in Albany County since the outbreak began, with 83 new positive cases identified since Friday. They also reported 76 recoveries. The five-day county average of new daily positives is 102.2. The most recent seven-day positivity average is 3.3%, compared to the Capital […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coram, NY
City
Albany, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Central Islip, NY
City
Islip, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
County
Albany County, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
Coram, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Clifton Park, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2 injured after crash in Niskayuna; Troy-Schenectady Rd closed

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating an accident in the town of Niskayuna. The crash involved two vehicles on Troy-Schenectady Road. Police said two people were injured and taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown. Troy-Schenectady Road between Pearse Road and Shannon Boulevard is expected to remain closed for […]
NISKAYUNA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Murder#Suffolk County Police#Coram Fatally#Homicide Squad#First District Court#The Associated Press#Albany County Covid
NEWS10 ABC

Sheriff responds to Cuomo’s team’s accusations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Just one day after a misdemeanor complaint was filed against former Governor Andrew Cuomo in Albany City Court, Cuomo’s representatives claim Sheriff Craig Apple has political motives. The sheriff said he’s just doing his job to help the victim who has come forward. Apple said the victim, who has accused former governor […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy