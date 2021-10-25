Albany man arrested for stabbing death of Long Island woman
CORAM, N.Y. ( PIX11 / NEWS10 ) — Suffolk County police report the arrest of Kason Parker, 33, of Albany for second-degree murder. They say he's stabbed a Long Island woman to death.
Police arrived at the scene to find Meghan Kiefer, 27, of Coram fatally stabbed on the front lawn of her home on Long Island Saturday afternoon, authorities said Sunday. A 911 caller reported an injured woman at around 4:45 p.m.
Police said Kiefer was on the front lawn with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, but was pronounced dead.
Homicide Squad detectives arrested Kason Parker on Sunday and charged him in Kiefer’s death. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Central Islip.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
