Narduzzi says they are ‘knuckleheads’ if not ready for Miami

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – So it’s the question with teams after a big win. Will they put that victory behind them and focus on the next opponent?

It’s been an issue in the past for Pitt, head coach Pat Narduzzi asked Monday if it’s hard to do that hosting 3-4 Miami.

“I don’t think so,” Narduzzi said. “I think we have a mature group in here. I think we have a senior group of leaders that will take care of that. I think we learn from our past mistakes. If we don’t, we are a bunch of knuckleheads. You can get beat by anybody in this conference, every week you see it all over the country.”

“I think our guys are smart. That’s why they came to Pittsburgh and didn’t go to some other institutions. They learn their lessons and that’s a critical thing. We harp on it. I’m a knucklehead for not getting after it even more.”

“I go back to social media. We always close the chapter in here. I need to make sure they are closing it outside of here, that’s the thing I’ve harped on. If you guys see some tweets out there, let me know.”

“I’m hoping they aren’t tweeting about that game, they are looking forward to the next one. It’s hard for these kids to do now days. Everyone is patting you on the back.”

“You got to let it go.”

Concussion question

Narduzzi confirmed tailback Israel Abanikanda and 10-touchdown receiver Jordan Addison are dealing with concessions.

“They are real questionable for this weekend,” Narduzzi said. “We will see where they are.”

Narduzzi said he will protect his players, adding Addison’s mom was in the locker room after Jordan’s injury Saturday. Jordan said he wanted to return in the second half and Narduzzi said his mom told him ‘no you aren’t’.

Warren honored

Panthers senior offensive tackle Carter Warren honored by the ACC as the Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week. Warren did not allow a sack and helped Pitt total 464 total yards against Clemson. First time the Tigers allowed more than 400 in a game all year.

Dennis honored

A pick-six that really turned the momentum in the Panthers favor early in the second half as SirVocea Dennis named the ACC Co-Linebacker of the Week. Dennis had four additional tackles and has 41 on the season

Polls

The first time since the beginning of the 2010 season, Pitt is in the Top 20 in the Associated Press poll moving up six spots to 17. The only team with two losses ahead of them is Texas A&M at 14. The Aggies beat Alabama. Unbeaten Wake Forest is 13.

Panthers are 19 in the USA Today Coaches poll, behind Texas A&M and number 17, 5-2 Penn State, coming off a nine overtime loss at home to Illinois. The coaches rank 7-0 Wake Forest 13 and 5-2 NC State 25.

Duke kickoff

Following the game with Miami, Panthers play at Duke Saturday, November 6. ACC set the game-time for Noon with Panthers pregame on 93.7 The Fan at 9a.