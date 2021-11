She was crying in the arms of her true love, who was not the groom. She was the saddest bride I've ever seen. I attended a friend's wedding reception one hot summer evening. The humid air outside was sticking to my skin like flypaper. I couldn't wait to get inside the reception hall to soak up some air conditioning, eat my stuffed chicken, and top it off with a thick slice of wedding cake before heading home to digest both my day and my dinner.

