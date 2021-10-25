CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland slump to heavy T20 World Cup defeat against Afghanistan

 6 days ago
Mujeeb Ur Rahman celebrates taking a Scotland wicket during Afghanistan’s emphatic win.

The Scotland head coach, Shane Burger, said a 130‑run defeat against Afghanistan was “a tough pill to swallow” but now expects his side to show their character in the rest of the T20 World Cup. Kyle Coetzer’s team had upset the odds to reach the Super 12s, the first time they had gone past the first round of a World Cup, but were unable to contain Afghanistan’s batters on a sticky night in Sharjah.

A tournament-high total of 190 for four was always likely to prove challenging, especially with Afghanistan’s vaunted spin attack including Rashid Khan, the No 3-ranked bowler in the world. In the event, his introduction came when Afghanistan were well on the way to beginning their tournament with a win in their first international since the Taliban regained control of the nation.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman took three wickets in an over en route to figures of a T20 international-best five for 20, starting the collapse that took Scotland from 28 for none to 38 for six and then to 60 all out.

“It’s obviously a tough pill to swallow,” Burger said. “We’ve had really good momentum recently so you get into a rhythm of what that feels like. That will be really tough to swallow but this competition doesn’t allow you to think about it for too long, we’ve got another game in a couple of days’ time, we have to just regroup, reset and go again against Namibia.

“The game is all about fine margins at times and we didn’t quite get momentum on our side and they just showed that with a few of their world-class players they were able to just pile on the pressure at the right times.”

Mujeeb and Rashid, who polished off the tail by taking four for nine, came to the fore after Afghanistan’s batters – led by Najibullah Zadran’s 59 from 34 balls – had ruthlessly exploited the short, square boundary on one side, registering 11 sixes.

Mujeeb and Rashid have played in some of the biggest franchise tournaments in the world and Burger said that could be considered a factor in their heavy defeat. “When you’re able to play cricket all the time against some of the world’s best players on the biggest stage, you’re only going to keep getting better,” he said.

“We have some world-class players in our team but given more opportunity, given more time in the middle under pressure like we’ve just had, I have no doubt that performances will keep being more consistent.

“I don’t think this defines us as a team or defines them as individuals, it’s just a game of cricket where things turn pretty quickly and character is defined by how you come back from something like this.”

Scotland stun Bangladesh to make dream start to T20 World Cup

Chris Greaves was the hero as Scotland got their T20 World Cup campaign off to a dream start with a six-run victory over highly fancied Bangladesh in Muscat. The 31-year-old all-rounder, in only his second T20 international, top-scored in his side’s 140 for nine and then took two crucial wickets with his leg spin as Scotland held their nerve in a tense finish.
Jen Psaki, White House press secretary to Joe Biden, tests positive for Covid

Jen Psaki, Joe Biden’s White House press secretary, said on Sunday she had tested positive for Covid-19. Psaki, 42, did not travel with Biden to Rome for this week’s G20 summit. The president is also due to travel to Glasgow for the Cop26 climate talks. Biden has been accompanied in Europe by his principal deputy press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.
Joe Root: ‘Ashes is the one series every player is desperate to perform in’

“I can’t remember exactly what I said when he called. I just remember having a massive grin on my face for the next couple of days.”. And on cue, that massive grin is back. There is a tendency in professional sport to overdo the elite mate-ship stuff, that band-of-buddies dynamic all teams like to erect around themselves. In this respect, at least, the current England Test team stands out. Joe Root and Ben Stokes, the captain and his deputy, are not just actual friends but one of the great modern-day English sporting friendships.
Richie Berrington upbeat despite another T20 World Cup defeat for Scotland

Stand-in Scotland captain Richie Berrington insisted his side must continue to enjoy the experience of the T20 World Cup despite a second successive defeat. Berrington, taking the reins from the injured Kyle Coetzer, was the third of three wickets to fall in the opening over to Namibia left-armer Ruben Trumpelmann before Scotland recovered to post 109 for eight in Abu Dhabi.
Adil Rashid fully fit and focused on helping England to T20 World Cup success

Adil Rashid revealed he is no longer burdened by a chronic shoulder injury, meaning he can concentrate on England’s T20 World Cup campaign without nagging doubts when he is bowling.The leg-spinner needed two cortisone injections on his bowling arm to get through England’s 2019 50-over World Cup success, where he took just 11 wickets at an average of 47.81 in a tournament where most slow bowlers struggled.He continued to be troubled by the issue for months afterwards, hampering his ability to get through his full repertoire, and the the problem was a contributory factor in him ruling out a return...
De Kock takes knee, South Africa bowls vs. Sri Lanka at WCup

Quinton de Kock returned to South Africa s team for Saturday's T20 World Cup game against Sri Lanka — and took a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement before play started.De Kock refused to play in Tuesday's victory over West Indies after an order from Cricket South Africa that all its players should take a knee before games at the World Cup.De Kock declined to do that and made himself unavailable, but issued an apology and explanation two days later. He said he felt his rights were taken away by forcing him to make the gesture and that...
New Zealand overpower depleted Wales with big win in Cardiff

Depleted Wales lost captain Alun Wyn Jones to injury and suffered a 32nd successive defeat against New Zealand as the All Blacks triumphed 54-16 in Cardiff Jones hurt the same shoulder that threatened to sideline him from this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa before he made a startling recovery and started all three Tests.Flanker Ross Moriarty also departed early after Wales went into action without 20 players – including a number of Lions – due to injuries, illness and Gallagher Premiership-based personnel not being released by their clubs as the game fell outside World Rugby’s international...
England have no time to waste as road to Rugby World Cup begins, says Tom Curry

Tom Curry insists England have no time to waste as they enter the Autumn Nations Series knowing the countdown to the World Cup has already begun.Five campaigns separate Eddie Jones’ team and France 2023, and after starring in Japan two years ago Curry is determined to make every moment count in the build-up.“It is exciting – that’s the feeling. With the experience I had in 2019 you understand how quickly it comes around,” the Sale and Lions flanker said.“So it’s about making sure you properly embrace what is happening in every single thing you do day-in, day-out.“It makes a massive...
Ben Stokes return for Ashes excites England captain Joe Root

Joe Root is thrilled to have Ben Stokes back in England’s Ashes plans and mentally ready to return to cricket.Stokes announced on Monday he was “ready for Australia” as he was added to the touring party for a series starting in early December, following a long break from the game to attend to his mental health and recover from a finger injury.Root greeted the news by tweeting “Welcome back my friend” and is excited to have the star all-rounder at his disposal again.One of the greats as a cricketer and an even better bloke. Welcome back my friend ❤️ https://t.co/FleT7eDjxu—...
Alun Wyn Jones: Wales have opportunity to create history against New Zealand

Alun Wyn Jones says it is “an opportunity to create history” when Wales make their latest attempt to halt New Zealand’s relentless run of success against them.The All Blacks’ assignment on Saturday – in front of more than 70,000 at the Principality Stadium – sees them chasing a 32nd successive victory over Wales.They last lost in the fixture 68 years ago, and 25 of those wins were by at least 10 points.Week 2⃣ nearly done and dusted, just the small matter of facing the @AllBlacks to think about now #AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/eOVVhHyebs— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 29, 2021Jones, who...
'Reasonable' Jones defends England methods amid fresh criticism

England coach Eddie Jones said on Sunday he was a "reasonable person" after the veteran Australian boss' high turnover of backroom personnel was called into question. I can't say it's right or wrong, I try to be a reasonable person," Jones told BT Sport.
