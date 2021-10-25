CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Twitter suspends GOP Rep. Banks for misgendering trans health official

By BY CAROLINE VAKIL, The Hill, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38bZoo_0cc9UrCg00

WASHINGTON ( The Hill ) – Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) said Saturday that his official Twitter account had been suspended over a post he made about Department of Health and Human Services assistant secretary for health Rachel Levine , who is transgender.

According to a screenshot posted of the tweet, Banks said “the title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man,” a reference to Levine, who became the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps’ first openly transgender four-star officer.

“The account referenced has been temporarily locked for violating our Hateful Conduct Policy. The account owner is required to delete the violative Tweet before regaining access to their account,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Hill in a statement.

According to Twitter’s hateful conduct policy, hateful conduct can include “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.”

Banks stood by his decision to issue the tweet. In a statement issued through Twitter on Saturday from his personal account, he said, “My tweet was a statement of fact. Big Tech doesn’t have to agree with me, but they shouldn’t be able to cancel me. If they silence me, they will silence you.”

Banks used his Twitter suspension as momentum for Republicans in the 2022 midterms, saying that “when Republicans take back the House next year, we must restore honesty to our public forums and hold Big Tech accountable.”

Banks said he would be posting from his personal account in the meantime.

Some Republicans have alleged that social media companies have sought to unfairly censor conservatives. Earlier this year, former President Trump was booted off several platforms following the Jan. 6 insurrection. Also this year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill that fines social media companies seeking to ban political candidates on their sites.

The Hill has reached out to Banks’s office for more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

'Coup Memo' Attorney Blasts 'Spineless' GOP Lawmakers Who Refused To Jettison Election

In another awkward videotape “gotcha,” extremist Donald Trump team attorney John Eastman slammed “spineless” Republican state lawmakers who refused to reject the results of a legitimate presidential election. Eastman boasted about a massive video conference call involving himself, Trump and Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani with 300 Republican state...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Republican Adam Kinzinger: I’ll fight Trumpism ‘cancer’ outside Congress

The Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger said on Sunday he would fight the “cancer” of Trumpism outside the congressional GOP, after he retires from the House next year. “In the House you can fight to try to tell the truth,” the Illinois representative said, speaking to ABC’s This Week. “You can fight against the cancer in the Republican party of lies, of conspiracy, of dishonesty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
WDTN

Lawmakers examine social media’s role in violent extremism

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers say they’re growing increasingly concerned social media has become a breeding ground for violent extremism. They held yet another hearing Thursday to discuss potential regulations to hold Big Tech accountable. The Senate’s Homeland Security hearing comes after a whistleblower revealed new details about the inner workings at Facebook, which announced on Thursday it is renaming itself as Meta.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Twitter suspends Indiana Rep. Jim Banks' official account over disparaging post about Dr. Rachel Levine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Twitter suspended an Indiana congressman’s official account after removing a post about a transgender Biden administration official over a violation of the social media company’s rules. Twitter’s action Saturday came after Republican Rep. Jim Banks posted tweets last week regarding Dr. Rachel Levine becoming the first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jim Banks
Rolling Stone

Fox News Host Calls Out GOP Senator’s Hypocrisy: ‘You Talk About Deficits, Should the Trump Tax Cuts Be Repealed?’

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) tried to dodge questions from Fox News’ Chris Wallace, who pointed out the senator’s hypocrisy in saying the government should “live within our means” to justify his opposition to the bipartisan infrastructure bill when he voted for the Trump tax cuts that raised the deficit. Noting Scott’s opposition to the bipartisan infrastructure bill as well as the budget reconciliation bill that contains much of Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, Wallace asked why he didn’t join 19 other Republican senators in voting for the bipartisan package, especially when Florida’s infrastructure would benefit from provisions of the legislation. “Chris, I...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gop#Big Tech#House
HuffingtonPost

Rep. Adam Kinzinger Rips GOP As Party Of Lies, Conspiracy, Dishonesty

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) tore into his Republican colleagues on Sunday, calling them willing participants of a “party of lies, of conspiracy, of dishonesty” after announcing on Friday that he will not run for reelection next year. “You can fight against the cancer in the Republican Party of lies, of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump’s response to the findings of The Post’s Jan. 6 investigation

On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WDTN

WDTN

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy