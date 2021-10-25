Your Pizza Slicer Can Do More Than You Thought

For most people, making a meal from scratch means gathering non-processed ingredients and following the directions for a recipe. Actor and activist David Moscow takes it to a different level. In his show "From Scratch," each episode, Moscow races against time to find the plants, fish, fowl, and wildlife to recreate a restaurant chef's signature dish entirely from scratch (via FYI). In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Moscow recounted his global adventures that had him diving for octopus and anemones in Sardinia, fishing in Iceland, and hunting wild pig in Mexico. Growing up, Moscow felt one with nature as he picked strawberries or apples and went fishing with his grandfather. But as an adult, his relationship with food — and where it came from — was disconnected. "I would get meat that was wrapped in plastic at the local grocery store ... and it doesn't have any relationship to the animal that it once was," he said.

