Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announces September drug, weapon arrests

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two people in September on drug and weapon-related charges.

In a Facebook page post on Monday, Willie Wooten, 78, of 2574 Old River Road in Greenville was arrested on drug and weapon charges. Wooten is a convicted felon. He was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

Katie Amanda May, 32, was also arrested at the home and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released under a $3,000 unsecured bond.

