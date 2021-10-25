CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Donald Trump's SPAC gambit could make him richer than ever, with the ex-president and any partners reportedly set to own more than 50% of the post-merger company

By Natasha Dailey
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vnuMN_0cc9UaRZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6bns_0cc9UaRZ00
Former President Donald Trump.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

  • Donald Trump is set to receive a 58% stake in the post-merger Trump Media & Technology Group, Bloomberg reported.
  • That's a $4.8 billion stake he and any partners will own based on the DWAC stock price.
  • Trump's current net worth is $2.5 billion, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows.

Donald Trump is set to receive more than half of his future public company - and that could mean billions more dollars in his pocket, Bloomberg reported Saturday.

The former president announced plans last week to take his company public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. , a blank-check company better known as a special purpose acquisition company.

Digital World Acquisition quickly turned into a meme stock as retail traders rallied around the future business. The shares, which were worth $10 at the initial offering, topped $100 midday Monday.

In its press release , the company estimated it would have an initial enterprise value of $875 million "with a potential additional earnout of $825 million in additional shares (at the valuation they are granted)."

Taking into account the company's estimates and the DWAC stock price, Bloomberg found the eventual combined business has fetched an $8.2 billion market value.

Based on that, Bloomberg reporters calculated that with Digital World Acquisition's $10 per share offering price plus its $293 million in trust, the SPAC owners will get 42% of the combined company (a reward for finding a deal). The remaining 58% would go to Trump and any partners, Bloomberg said. That's about $4.8 billion.

A representative from Trump Media & Technology Group did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. Trump is currently worth about $2.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index .

Others have also pocketed big gains from the proposed merger, including hedge funds Highbridge Capital Management, Lighthouse Partners, K2 Principal Fund, and Saba Capital Management, which all invested in the SPAC's stock and made a killing following last week's announcement.

Trump's media company didn't provide much in the way of financial statements or outlook upon announcing the merger with Digital World Acquisition. Even so, the former president said he is planning to launch a social media site called "Truth Social" to rival "the liberal media consortium and fight back against the 'Big Tech' companies," according to the press release.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 123

talkn2myslf
6d ago

lol, the terms of use are exactly what trump claimed to be illegal when he got kicked off social media, in fact they are much more strict making it possible to be kicked off for just criticizing the site

Reply(3)
28
Ultimate One⚓
6d ago

We all know Trumps net worth was inflated, he did the same thing to the banks when he applied for a loan! I hope those investors know they won't see their money again!

Reply(13)
26
CAM
6d ago

Just remember that this is not magic money, it comes from all the people he suckers into paying exorbitantly inflated prices for a grossly overvalued stock in a company that has no assets and no business plan other than to inflate the stock, sell it off and let it crumble. Just like his casino and airlines. Al Capone was a saint compared to the Donald.

Reply(6)
20
Related
Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump’s response to the findings of The Post’s Jan. 6 investigation

On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
POTUS
Washington Post

Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Reuters

Trump's real-estate empire pays the price for poisonous politics

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s slashing rhetorical style and divisive politics allowed him to essentially take over the Republican Party. His supporters are so devoted that most believe his false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of voter fraud. But the same tactics that...
POTUS
Forbes

Biden Is Trouncing Trump’s Stock Markets Where It Matters

The Dow 30 Industrials, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite all closed at record levels on Friday. This occurred even while two of the largest companies in the world, Apple. and Amazon, saw their stocks drop 1.8% and 2.2%, respectively. The markets are climbing the proverbial “wall of worry”...
STOCKS
Washington Post

How Trump and the Republicans let a government agency leave Americans in danger

The mission of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, established in 1972, is to ensure we are safe from faulty products that can cause injury or death. But once again, Republicans are attempting to put roadblocks in front of the regulator so it can’t do its job. The Post’s Todd C. Frankel reported this week on how a temporary Republican majority at the agency earlier this fall managed to delay significant safety studies and rulings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Company#Media Company#Gambit#Getty Images Donald Trump#Bloomberg#Dwac#Spac
MSNBC

As Biden arrives in Europe, allies have a fear: Trump's possible return

The day Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, "sighs of relief rippled through capitals" around the world. NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel reported, "As the results came through tonight, I started to watch the reaction coming in around the world, and people were reacting like the United States had overthrown a dictator, that democracy has been saved, that America's reputation had been saved."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Donald Trump’s SPAC deal may have violated securities laws, report says

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Donald Trump’s recent venture into special purpose acquisition companies may have fallen afoul of securities laws, according to the New York Times. The former president announced plans earlier this month to take his fledgling social...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CNN

Trump's ridiculous falsehood-filled letter to the Wall Street Journal

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" and co-author, with Peter Eisner, of the book "High Crimes: The Corruption, Impunity, and Impeachment of Donald Trump." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
POTUS
Reuters

Trump media deal partner advisers were reprimanded by the SEC

(Reuters) - Donald Trump’s social media deal partner took advice from a group of China-based businessmen who in the past tried their hand at businesses ranging from Spanish wine to Korean women’s fashion, and at one point had their “integrity” questioned by U.S. regulators. The financiers - Abraham Cinta, Sergio...
POTUS
DEALBREAKER

Hedge Funds Probably Wouldn’t Have Bought SPAC Shares If They Knew It Was Going To Get Into Bed With A Buggy, Cybersecurity-Compromised Fascist

Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0) This time last month, hedge funds owned most if not all the shares of blank-check company Digital World Acquisition Corp. Lighthouse Investment Partners owned 11% of it. Saba Capital Partners held 9% and D.E. Shaw & Co. 8%, with the likes of Highbridge Capital Management, K2 Advisors and Boothbay Fund Management rounding out the rest. Today, a day after the SPAC announced plans to merge with former President Donald Trump’s planned fascist social network and media empire, not so much.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy