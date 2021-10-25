Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan release the video for the acoustic version of “Buy Dirt”

CMC Rocks is the largest international country music festival in the Southern Hemisphere, but was cancelled in 2020 and this year due to COVID event restrictions. Chugg Entertainment chairman Michael Chugg said the event will go ahead in September rather than March, a decision that was driven by a desire to deliver an epic festival experience to country music lovers as early as possible. Said Chugg: “We couldn’t wait! We know that it’s been a long year and a half for country music fans, we’ve felt it too. After making the heartbreaking decision to postpone our 2020 event a week before the festival was due to take place, we’ve been working hard to navigate all the changes and find the best way forward, safely”

