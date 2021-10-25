CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan release the video for the acoustic version of “Buy Dirt”

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new video was released of the acoustic version of Buy Dirt, with Jordan and...

kiss951.com

Luke Bryan Sings Elvis Classic To Katy Perry

Katy Perry is the guest host on Ellen today (10/25), and one of her guests is her co-worker from American Idol Luke Bryan, and according to a video on Ellen Tube, the friends have quite a conversation. At first, both Katy and Luke talk about their upcoming residences at Las...
WJTV 12

Luke Bryan performs at Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Award-winning singer Luke Bryan took the stage in the metro area on Thursday night. Hundreds of country music lovers flocked to the Brandon Amphitheater for the live performance. A few fans were excited about their first time seeing their favorite artist in concert. “Awesomeness, about to get crunk. We’re in the […]
westernmassnews.com

Luke Bryan to the rescue

When you get a flat tire on a highway, you never know who might come to your rescue. For one Columbia woman, little did she know a country music star would be the one to pull over.
Luke Bryan
Kane Brown
mykdkd.com

Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, and Morgan Evans to headline CMC Rocks 2022

CMC Rocks is the largest international country music festival in the Southern Hemisphere, but was cancelled in 2020 and this year due to COVID event restrictions. Chugg Entertainment chairman Michael Chugg said the event will go ahead in September rather than March, a decision that was driven by a desire to deliver an epic festival experience to country music lovers as early as possible. Said Chugg: “We couldn’t wait! We know that it’s been a long year and a half for country music fans, we’ve felt it too. After making the heartbreaking decision to postpone our 2020 event a week before the festival was due to take place, we’ve been working hard to navigate all the changes and find the best way forward, safely”
actionnewsjax.com

Photos: Luke Bryan through the years

Photos: Luke Bryan through the years Here are some memorable photos of country music star Luke Bryan through the years. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Have You Seen This Viral Video of Luke Bryan Shooting a Deer?

This video is 3 years old, to begin with, but it's started to make its way back around on social media and slowly become a meme in itself. Luke Bryan is bow hunting in Illinois and at the time in 2018, he has the chance to take down the biggest deer. The video starts with the deer approaching and we get various angles from Bryan's bow, tree, and a bit further up.
Billboard

Luke Bryan Helps Tennessee Woman Change a Flat Tire in Viral TikTok Video

On Sunday, a TikTok user went viral for her interaction with the singer, who helped her out with replacing a flat tire on the side of a small-town road. "When my tire blew in small town Tennessee, who stopped to help? LUKE BRYAN. He deserves all the praise!" user @courtneypotts captioned her video, which featured Bryan's song "What Makes You Country" playing in the background. The video concluded with Potts and Bryan posing for a picture on the side of the road after the flat tire was fixed.
E! News

