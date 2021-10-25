Shut Up and Take My Money: Froot Loops Milk Coming Soon

Grocery prices are up, and that will mean we'll have to spend more than usual on Thanksgiving dinner. But how much more?. to feed the turkeys, and the price of gas has gone up so it costs more to deliver the turkeys to the grocery stores, and on and on. Everything is connected, and it's going to add up to what could be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner ever. I know, what next! This news might get in the way of our gratitude just a smidge, or force us to order a pizza.

TYLER, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO