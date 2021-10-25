Last Day to Enter Business Window Decorating Contest

On Sunday, Oct. 17, Scarsdale artists of all ages came out for Scarsdale Recreation Department’s 70th annual Halloween window painting contest. Again this year due to COVID-19, the program was separated into two sessions, morning and afternoon, for social distancing. One hundred and forty-six individuals and teams combined entered in the contest portion and 151 families participated for fun. There were 10 contest categories separated by grade and individual/team entries. The contest’s grand prize went to Isabelle Zhu for her painting at Douglas Elliman Real Estate at 26 Popham Road. Although Sunday was a beautifully crisp morning and afternoon, there was rain shortly after 5 p.m. resulting in the loss of some of the paintings. An award ceremony will take place virtually via Zoom in November.

