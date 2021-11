Facebook are reportedly going to rename their company, in efforts to be known for more than social media and its harms. The Verge reports that CEO Mark Zuckerberg will talk about the name at the annual Connect conference (October 28th), but this may be revealed sooner. However, the Facebook app would become a product under the parent company; much like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, and others.

INTERNET ・ 11 DAYS AGO