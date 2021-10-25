ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
Military.com

Do Military Families Need Their Own Bill of Rights?

Jennifer Barnhill is a columnist for Military.com writing about military families. On the surface, Heba Abdelaal, the 2022 AFI Air Force Spouse of the Year, is living the dream. She is working in her desired career field while living overseas as a military spouse. But there's a price for that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy