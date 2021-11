Just when it briefly appeared that Ben Simmons and the 76ers could reach a resolution, the entire situation went off the rails. After initially going rogue on the Sixers and demanding a trade this offseason, Simmons finally reported to the team over the weekend and participated in his first practice on Sunday. But as the practice sessions continued, it became clear that Simmons was only physically with the team to prevent costly fines. He still didn’t want to be there — playing with a phone in his pocket made that obvious.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO