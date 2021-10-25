CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, NY

Greenwich’s holiday tractor parade rolling back into town in November

By Jay Petrequin
 6 days ago

GREENWICH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – After staying on ice in 2020, the lights are coming back. The wheels are rolling. Downtown Greenwich is set to have the holidays in the air again.

The Greenwich Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade was announced this week for a return on Nov. 20. It’s the 9th annual parade, which sees tractors decorated to celebrate the holidays and treated as floats parading through town. Since its inception in 2011, the parade has become one of the largest of its kind nationwide.

“We anticipate this year’s event will attract upwards of 60 tractors, many with beautifully arrayed floats, and thousands of spectators, young and old but all young at heart,” said Kelly Eustis, Managing Director of the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce. “Our sincerest gratitude goes out to Greenwich Chamber members and devoted business community for continuing their support of this holiday season kick-off.”

Road closures in Greenwich will begin at 5 p.m., with visitors encouraged to come to town early in order to find parking. Tractors will depart from Greenwich Central School, and will return there later that night for an awards ceremony. First- and second-place winners will be chosen, as well as eight other awards categories. Judging will take place at the grandstand on the corner of Main and Hill streets.

Entries are being accepted now for tractors to join the parade. Those who want to join in the downtown line of holiday cheer can do so online . Hardware, agriculture and tractor businesses around the region will be selling registration packages as well.

Activities in Greenwich will run through the day, including horse-drawn wagon rides from 2-5 p.m.; holiday music in Mowry Park from 2-4 p.m.; and parade souvenir sales.

