CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Volunteers needed for 2021 Troy Turkey Trot

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Troy Turkey Trot event organizers are looking for volunteers to help out with this year’s event. A variety of positions are available for race day and the week leading up to it.

Individuals and small groups are needed to affix labels to runners’ bibs on November 19 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and November 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Italian Community Center in Troy.

Registration open for 2021 Troy Turkey Trot

Volunteers are also needed November 19 through 25 to assist with drive through packet pick up, event set up and clean up, forklift operation, course set up, course marshals, water stop, start/finish line, refreshments, awards, merchandise mailing and unloading and separating t-shirts.

“An event the size of the Troy Turkey Trot cannot be successful without the support of around 400 volunteers,” said Troy Turkey Trot Volunteer Director Bob Barnes. “Whether folks have a few hours or more to spare, we’d appreciate their support to ensure the Trot’s century-long tradition.”

Saratoga County in need of volunteers to deliver meals to seniors

Barnes said through the event’s Group Volunteer Incentive Program, the Trot provides cash dona­tions to clubs or organizations in return for providing small groups to work at the event. Groups of 10 to 14 volunteers earn $200, while groups of 15 or more volunteers receive $300.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlncB_0cc9S0jW00
    Volunteers from a previous Troy Turkey Trot
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UwZyf_0cc9S0jW00
    Volunteers from a previous Troy Turkey Trot
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xOPzL_0cc9S0jW00
    Volunteers from a previous Troy Turkey Trot
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AfSWU_0cc9S0jW00
    Volunteers from a previous Troy Turkey Trot

To help out, you need to be 16 years or older and everyone gets a commemorative t-shirt and refreshments. To learn more about specific volunteer opportunities and times, you can visit the Troy Turkey Trot website .

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK TWITTER INSTAGRAM Sign up for our Newsletter!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Practicing COVID precautions on Halloween

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — Experts say this Halloween is safe for kids to trick or treat. But at Bassett Healthcare in the Mohawk Valley, they’re stressing the importance of continued COVID precautions. “For COVID safety during Halloween the most important thing to think is outside so outdoor activities are inherently safer than indoor ones,” said […]
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, NY
Society
City
Troy, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Clifton Park, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County COVID update, October 31

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials say there have been 31,406 confirmed COVID cases in Albany County since the outbreak began, with 83 new positive cases identified since Friday. They also reported 76 recoveries. The five-day county average of new daily positives is 102.2. The most recent seven-day positivity average is 3.3%, compared to the Capital […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Warren County COVID update Sunday, October 31

Warren County has reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and 38 recoveries since Saturday. There are currently 296 active cases in the county. Health Services reports 12 are hospitalized, one fewer than Saturday. One is in critical condition and 11 others have a moderate illness.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Charity#The Troy Turkey Trot
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Springs police report violent weekend on Caroline Street

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department said there have been several assaults so far this weekend on Caroline Street. At least two people were hospitalized in separate incidents in the early morning hours of Saturday and Sunday. At about 3:30 am on Saturday, police say they responded to Caroline Street near […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NEWS10 ABC

$21K Take 5 ticket sold in Dutchess County

SALT POINT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Lottery announced that one top-prize winning ticket was purchased for the October 30 TAKE 5 drawing in Salt Point. The winning ticket is worth $21,495.50 and was sold at Salt Point Food, Inc. on Cottage Street. The winning Take 5 numbers are drawn from one to 39, twice daily […]
NEWS10 ABC

10/31/21: Here comes November!

We were left under the influence of an upper-level low-pressure system today, that is what provided the clouds and even a few showers for some. However, that will continue to lift northeastward overnight tonight which will lead to brightening skies for Monday.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy’s haunted mansion, “The Enslin House” up for sale

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you have precisely the right amount of cash and enough courage, you could have your very own haunted mansion nestled in the Collar City. Homeowner Michele Bell says 562 5th Avenue — coined “The Enslin House” — has been in her family for six generations and comes with a long […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy