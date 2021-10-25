CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio printed 35,000 wrong Wright Brothers license plates

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lh2bd_0cc9RT2J00
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, unveiled the new "Sunrise in Ohio" license plate in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio's new license plate failed to take off after the illustration of a banner in flight was attached to the wrong end of the Wright Brothers’ first plane. The new plate’s banner reads “Birthplace of Aviation.” The banner should have been trailing behind the plane but was attached to the front. (Jessie Balmert/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

COLUMBUS, OHIO (AP) — Ohio printed out 35,000 new license plates before realizing a banner depicted on the plate was attached to the wrong end of the Wright Brothers’ historic first plane, the Wright Flyer.

State officials acknowledged the error immediately after the new plates were unveiled on Thursday, releasing a photo of the corrected plate. But a state spokesperson said on Friday that 35,000 plates were already printed, WBNS-TV reported.

“We will recycle the 35,000 plates that had been printed. It is too early to know about if there will be any additional cost,” said Lindsey Bohrer, assistant director of communications with the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The new license plate illustrates both the rural and urban parts of Ohio with a banner that reads “Birthplace of Aviation” draped across the horizon. But the banner, which should have been trailing behind the plane, was attached to its front.

The corrected plates are scheduled to be released Dec. 29.

Comments / 19

Bowlah Hash
6d ago

change them all and make the banner say "lets go brandon"

Reply(3)
24
Related
The Associated Press

Key events in Wisconsin surrounding Rittenhouse shootings

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A timeline of key events before and after Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people during a night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year:. Aug. 23, 2020 — An officer responding to a reported domestic disturbance shoots Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back as Blake was leaning into his vehicle. Bystander video captures the shooting, which left Blake partly paralyzed. Neighbors march to the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, where they face officers in riot gear.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

635K+
Followers
338K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy