You’ve probably seen a lot of news about Tesla’s self-driving feature. However, Autopilot is the most buzzed-about semi-autonomous feature. It’s often confused with Tesla’s Full Self Driving Feature. The former is an advanced form of cruise control that requires your hands to be on the wheel, while the latter is intended to be precisely what it says it is: full self-driving. However, while Autopilot and the Full-Self-Driving feature are well-known, other automakers have launched their own self-driving and similar features that give Tesla a run for its money.

