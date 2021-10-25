CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Darling, ousted NRB spokesman, to lead cultural center at Baptist seminary

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Darling, the former National Religious Broadcasters spokesman fired Aug. 27 for telling evangelicals they should get COVID-19 vaccinations, has a new job. Mr. Darling, 43, will direct the Land Center for Cultural Engagement at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and serve as assistant professor of faith and culture at Texas Baptist...

