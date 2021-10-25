Daniel Darling, ousted NRB spokesman, to lead cultural center at Baptist seminary

On Oct. 17, Center Baptist Church honored their senior citizens, 62 and older, during morning services. This is an annual event set aside for the seniors of the church. Mae Helen Burch, Senior Citizen Chairperson, looks forward to this event each year. “Working with senior citizens is a passion of mine,” she says. Burch said she believes in “giving the senior citizens their flowers while they can still smell them.” The Bible, she notes, says it is more blessed to give than to receive. The speaker for this special occasion was Minister Kelvin Washington, chief of police for the city of Darlington. Every senior citizen present received a door prize, a gift, or a special donation. The event would not have been possible without the following sponsors: Alma Harris Balcony Advisers Page Properties Judge Marvin I. Lawson Leatrice Taylor Jordan Funeral Home Waiters Services Dr. Charlotte Frances Top Notch Hair Studios High Point Furniture Reggie Smith Rickey’s Farms Food Lion Piggly Wiggly Wade and Hannah White The Reining Family Derrick Williamson Odom Cemetery Mae Helen Burch.

DARLINGTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO