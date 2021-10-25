Titans look like AFC contender off wins over Bills, Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans entered their Week 7 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs with plenty of injury concerns on the defensive side of the ball, particularly in the secondary. Starting cornerback Kristian Fulton remains on IR and rookie first-round pick Caleb Farley tore his ACL in Monday’s win over the Buffalo Bills. Starting safety Amani Hooker popped up on Friday’s injury report after suffering a late-week groin injury. Hooker was among the inactives, and the Titans were down another starter in the secondary. Cornerback Chris Jackson, who was set to start on the outside, went through a fitness test prior to kickoff and was surprisingly among the inactives despite practicing in full on Friday. All in all, the Titans were down four of their top seven secondary defenders.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO