There’s a certain kind of failure that manages to transcend the moment in which it takes place. Take Konami’s eFootball 2022, a soccer game that is so disjointed and unpolished that it became the worst-rated video game by fans on Steam despite being out for less than a month. After taking a year off from publishing a yearly addition to the Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) franchise, Konami released a re-brand to the 26-year old soccer simulation in the form of eFootball 2022 at the end of September. The game was free-to-play and was so bad upon its launch that the Japanese company had to issue an apology just 24 hours into its existence.

