Novak Djokovic says he will make his mind up about whether he defends his Australian Open title when an official decision is made regarding the rules surrounding players and Covid-19 vaccinations. The world number one added he would be making no further comment until then as he does not "want to be part of the story" revolving around assumptions or "what ifs." There have been mixed messages over who will be allowed to play in the first Grand Slam of next year which runs from January 17-30 in Melbourne. A leaked email last week from the WTA suggested unvaccinated players would be allowed to compete provided they quarantined for 14 days and submitted to regular coronavirus testing.

TENNIS ・ 8 HOURS AGO