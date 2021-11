If you are driving on I-84 in Danbury and you are not in traffic, you'll notice people are driving way too fast. Let's back it up a bit, driving on I-84 in Danbury between Exits 2 and 8 going East or West is a disaster. There is traffic, a lot of traffic and that happens often. When there is no traffic, there is a ton of volume with people speeding, driving aggressively and taking chances. Then, you have the people on I-84 who drive too slow and they are as dangerous as anyone out there.

DANBURY, CT ・ 11 DAYS AGO