NEW YORK — With the holiday season around the corner, a majority of Americans are pumping the brakes on their frantic schedules to get some much-needed “me-time.”. A survey of 2,000 people finds that for 77%, alone time is necessary for them to decompress. More than two-thirds (68%) are willing to say “no” to social plans just to have more time to themselves. Another 61% would do almost anything for more “me-time.” Forty-six percent admit they would even endure listening to the same song on repeat for three days straight if it meant getting more time to themselves.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO