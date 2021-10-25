CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Anthony Rizzo reportedly wants to return to Yankees in 2022

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0cc9Ndlr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4trr_0cc9Ndlr00

Free agent Anthony Rizzo is “quite eager” to return to the Yankees in 2022, according to NJ.com’s Bob Klapisch, who said he spoke with one of Rizzo’s family members.

Rizzo was acquired by the Yanks at the trade deadline after spending 10 seasons with the Chicago Cubs, and he immediately made an impact.

In his first six games as a Yankee, he went 8-for-20 (.400) with three home runs and six RBI.

The Yanks were desperate for contact from the left side, so it makes sense for the Yankees to bring Rizzo back.

Rizzo is also a four-time Gold Glove Award winner.

In 49 games with the Yankees after being acquired, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also belted a solo home run in the Wild Card Game against the Boston Red Sox.

New York State Police were called to a train vs. pickup truck crash that happened on Wayneport Road in the ...

Opposition is growing at the state level to eliminate single-use plastic bottles in New York. Will that mean single-use plastic ...

Tiny island on Canandaigua Lake with offensive name gets new identity: Meet Skenoh Island

The small island on the corner of Canandaigua Lake previously known as ‘Squaw’ will now be called Skenoh. The island ...

Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy stops in Auburn, telling voters to say ‘no’ to ballot propositions

New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy was in Auburn on Monday urging voters to ‘say no’ to ballot propositions ...

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tiger Woods’ niece Cheyenne gets engaged to Yankees OF

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of famous golfer Tiger Woods, shared some big news on her Instagram account on Wednesday. Cheyenne shared that she and her boyfriend (now fiance) Aaron Hicks have become engaged. “YESSS to forever with my bestfriend and my [heart] 10.21.21,” she wrote. Hicks wrote back “you will...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Potential short-term shortstop solution just went up in flames

Right now, it appears as if Corey Seager is the frontrunner to be the New York Yankees‘ next shortstop. That’s according to the latest buzz coming from ESPN insider Jeff Passan. If you’re going to believe anyone’s speculation during a cluttered offseason, it’s him and a few others. However, we’re...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Nick Langworthy
FanSided

Yankees: Latest Corey Seager report will make it hard to justify signing him

The Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday and their offseason question marks can finally no longer be avoided. With so many star players set to hit free agency, the 2020 World Series champs are in danger of losing a serious chunk of their core that’s defined Dodger Baseball for the past decade or so.
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees have shot to land prized shortstop on the open market

There is growing optimism the New York Yankees will be extremely active in the shortstop market this upcoming off-season. With the World Series preparing to start, the Yankees will be watching for their couches after dealing with significant issues during the 2021 season, predominantly with their starting pitching rotation and shortstop efficiency.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Anthony Rizzo’s next home is anybody’s guess

Former Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is set to hit the free agent market for the first time in his 11-year MLB career once the World Series concludes. Of course, Rizzo was in the final year of his contract when he was traded to the New York Yankees prior to the 2021 trade deadline back in July.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Chicago Cubs#The Boston Red Sox#Republican Party
theScore

Report: Yankees' Cole, Gardner had altercation after clubhouse prank

New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole wasn't pleased with a prank teammate Brett Gardner pulled earlier this season, causing the pair to get into an altercation. Cole got in Gardner's face after the veteran outfielder paraded around the Yankees' locker room with pine tar on his hat, a source told NJ.com's Bob Klapisch.
MLB
FanSided

Disgraced ex-Astros exec getting silent MLB second chance is awful

In case the Houston Astros participating in yet another World Series wasn’t a solid enough reminder of their unfortunate staying power, perhaps the return of Brandon Taubman headlines will be enough to prove them unkillable?. You remember Taubman, right? You shouldn’t remember his career whatsoever, but he should serve as...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Anthony Rizzo 'eager' to re-sign with Yankees this offseason

The New York Yankees have a lot of decisions to make this offseason as they attempt to build a team capable of advancing beyond the Wild Card Game. One of those decisions will involve figuring out who they want at first base heading forward. The most practical answer would be...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

What changes do you want to see the Yankees make to their roster?

A disappointing postseason has the Yankees looking hard in the mirror for what went wrong and how they can alter a roster even general manager Brian Cashman admitted may need changes at catcher, shortstop and center field. So pull a chair up to our front office whiteboard and let’s start...
NFL
elitesportsny.com

New York Yankees 1B coach Reggie Willits will not return in 2021

New York Yankees first base coach Reggie Willits is leaving the team to take a volunteer coaching job at Oklahoma. The New York Yankees will not retain first base coach Reggie Willits, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. Rather, he will accept a “volunteer assistant coach” position with his alma mater, the University of Oklahoma.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees’ Joey Gallo claps back at report of ‘quirky’ pregame ritual

Well, this is an interesting development. On Sunday, NJ Advance Media’s Bob Klapisch wrote about how the New York Yankees should hire former ace and current YES Network analyst David Cone to provide a spark in the clubhouse. In his column, Klapisch explained how manager Aaron Boone can’t be completely...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 2021 Roster Report Cards: Albert Abreu

Throughout most of last offseason, the reliable sources that tracked a player’s minor league option years reported that Yankees pitcher Albert Abreu was out of options. That made it curious that the team with playoff ambitions and needs on the roster was holding onto a player with only two games of major league experience and no clear track record of success.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Carlos Correa, Corey Seager and Anthony Rizzo

The free-agent class in the upcoming MLB offseason is going to be loaded. Players like Kris Bryant, Max Scherzer, Robbie Ray, Freddie Freeman and Kevin Gausman, among others, should have offers from all over the baseball world. But no other position will offer as much intrigue as shortstop, where five...
MLB
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy