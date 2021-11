NASA wants to outsource its financial woes. So the agency has made an open call for U.S. aerospace firms to help it "maximize the long-term efficiency and sustainability" of its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, along with all of its ground systems. In simpler terms, NASA wants a company to find a way to build the SLS at 50% of Boeing's price, and continue to support launches for the agency through the 2050s, according to an official request.

