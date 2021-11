More details continue to come out regarding the backstage confrontation between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at Friday’s SmackDown. After their Championship Exchange segment, there “were loud words between the two” over Flair disrespecting Lynch by “trying to make her look bad” during the segment. Flair didn’t like the segment originally and went to management to try to convince them that it would make her and her title reign look weak. For more on that, click here.

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO