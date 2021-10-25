CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Two power outages leave roughly 3,000 customers without power: PGE

By Jason Kotowski
 6 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E reported two large power outages Monday morning affecting about 3,000 customers in Bakersfield.

The larger outage knocked out power to 1,968 customers in East Bakersfield from College Avenue south to Edison Highway, according to the utility.

A second outage impacting 995 customers was reported east of Chester Avenue at 6th Street south to nearly Belle Terrace, the PG&E website says. Stormy weather caused this outage, the utility said.

No estimate was given for when power will be restored.

