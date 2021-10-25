Ice Mountain’s new owner says well production will remain static

The name Mudita originates from the Sanskrit word which means ‘vicarious joy’ or the joy one gets from seeing others happy. Just like that, the company tells us everything we need to know about it – that their passion lies in giving their users joy, happiness, and contentment. Mudita’s journey to redefine modern tech started with the Mudita Pure, a phone designed around the aspects of functional purity, rather than hyperconnectivity and addictive UI patterns. This ethos has become a common strain for all of Mudita’s products, including its watch, the Mudita Moment, its minimalist smartphone apps Launcher and Space, and its two clocks, the Mudita Harmony, and the Mudita Bell.

