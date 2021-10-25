CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out first-look photos of Netflix's 'Inventing Anna' from Shonda Rhimes

By Megan Armstrong
 6 days ago
Shonda Rhimes attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. imageSPACE

"Written by Rhimes, the series (premiering in 2022) follows a journalist (Anna Chlumsky) with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey (Julia Garner), the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene—and stole their money as well," Deadline relayed. "But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?"

The series cast also includes Laverne Cox, Anders Holm, Katie Lowes, Arian Moayed, Jeff Perry and Anna Deavere Smith. Lowes previously starred on Scandal, and Perry had prominent roles on Scandal as well as Rhimes' seminal creation Grey's Anatomy.

Rhimes left ABC Studios and signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix in 2017. Bridgerton, adapted from Julia Quinn's novels, became the first scripted product of that relationship last Christmas. Rhimes serves as an executive producer under her Shondaland umbrella.

imdb.com

Inventing Anna First Look: The Viral Heiress Conwoman Gets Dramatized In A Netflix Series

Shonda Rhimes continues to rule Netflix with glamour — but instead of more regency romance, she's delving into the 21st century New York social scene. Her upcoming series "Inventing Anna," is inspired by the story of Anna Delvey, the German fraudster who pretended to be a socialite. Julia Garner is taking on the role of the fake heiress, and Netflix just provided our first look at her new persona.
TV SERIES
papermag.com

Here's Your First Look at Upcoming 'Inventing Anna' Series

Three years after the project was first announced, Netflix is finally gearing up for their upcoming series, Inventing Anna, based on the life of infamous SoHo scammer, Anna Delvey. This story is completely true...except for all of the parts that aren't. Julia Garner is Anna Delvey in Inventing A… https://t.co/bSPSWWCUO4.
TV SERIES
Glamour

Shonda Rhimes Doesn’t Care About Your Beauty Standards

In your fantasy conversation with Shonda Rhimes, she knows exactly what you need to hear to fix your life. She gives advice with the wisdom of a Meredith Grey voiceover, the wit of a Lady Whistledown missive, the quickness of Olivia Pope. The two of you are at afternoon tea, or maybe a luxe cocktail bar, and she is inclined to share her tips for running an empire.
CELEBRITIES
bizjournals

Dove partners with Shonda Rhimes on women's self-esteem podcast series

T.V. producer Shonda Rhimes will partner with the Dove Self-Esteem Project on a podcast that challenges the narrative around traditional beauty standards. "Dominant Stories with Jess Weiner" will be a 12-episode series airing weekly on Shondaland Audio via the iHeart Podcast Network. Weiner is a cultural expert and creative who...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'The Out-Laws': Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, and More Join the Netflix Action-Comedy

Netflix continues its tremendous output of original films, and one of its latest action comedies The Out-Laws has just added several stars to its cast. The film, which is being led by Adam DeVine (Workaholics) and Pierce Brosnan (Goldeneye), has just added Ellen Barkin (Animal Kingdom), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), Michael Rooker (The Suicide Squad), Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends), Richard Kind (Spin City), Blake Anderson (Workaholics), Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of), and Julie Hagerty (Instant Family). No word has been given on who these new additions will be playing.
MOVIES
shondaland.com

Shonda Rhimes On the Art That Inspires Her

From paintings and photographs to film and fashion, art is a fully sensory form of storytelling — and the best of it doesn’t just make us feel something; it says something. Like anything that’s been around for millennia, art continually changes, grows, and takes on new shapes and forms. In this series, Shondaland steps into today’s world of art and gets a taste for the trends, themes, and people who are making contemporary art what it is — now and for centuries to come.
VISUAL ART
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
