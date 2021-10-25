Check out first-look photos of Netflix's 'Inventing Anna' from Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. imageSPACE

"Written by Rhimes, the series (premiering in 2022) follows a journalist (Anna Chlumsky) with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey (Julia Garner), the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene—and stole their money as well," Deadline relayed. "But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?"

The series cast also includes Laverne Cox, Anders Holm, Katie Lowes, Arian Moayed, Jeff Perry and Anna Deavere Smith. Lowes previously starred on Scandal, and Perry had prominent roles on Scandal as well as Rhimes' seminal creation Grey's Anatomy.

Rhimes left ABC Studios and signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix in 2017. Bridgerton, adapted from Julia Quinn's novels, became the first scripted product of that relationship last Christmas. Rhimes serves as an executive producer under her Shondaland umbrella.