Public Health

Can I get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? Latest guidelines for recipients of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

By Alexander Tin
CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp to 99 million Americans are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week signed off on sweeping new booster recommendations for recipients of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines. Those recommendations came after the Food and Drug...

