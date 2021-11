A mechanic concerned about reducing crime and controlling growth is hoping to lead Myrtle Beach in the mayor’s seat. C.D. Rozsa, who ran for mayor in 2017, said the city needs a change in leadership. He has lived in the Myrtle Beach area for 25 years and within the city for 15 years. Rozsa has worked on cars, military vehicles and airplanes for over 35 years. He is also a water restoration technician, a job he has had for more than 10 years.

