Plymouth, MA

Former attorney sentenced to jail for smuggling drugs into Plymouth prison

By Boston 25 News Staff
 6 days ago
Carjacking: (Jason Doly/iStock )

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Bridgewater woman is now going to serve six months in jail for smuggling drugs into a Plymouth prison back in 2018.

On Friday, Elana Gordon, 45, was convicted and sentenced to jail time for smuggling Soboxone strips into Plymouth County House of Correction, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced.

The sentencing and conviction came after a five-day trial and a jury deliberation that lasted approximately three hours before they found Gordan guilty of one count each of distribution of a Class B substance and delivering drugs to a prison.

According to an investigation by the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, Gordon worked with another person who had a relative housed inside the jail. On May 4, 2018, Gordon met with an inmate who was not her client using her privileges as an attorney before handing over 61 Suboxone strips in two manila envelopes.

Those envelopes and the strips inside were seized by investigators when the inmate returned to his cell.

Editor’s note: The DA’s office previously said that Gordon was 25 but later corrected their statement to accurately say she was 45. We have reflected this correction in our report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

