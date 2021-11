MOSCOW, Idaho — After a long time waiting, the first Target in the Moscow area opened its doors on 2132 W. Pullman Rd. on Wednesday. A grand opening for the store is planned for Sunday, Oct. 24. The store offers customers everything from groceries and essentials to clothing and a Starbucks coffee shop. It also has a CVS Pharmacy and drive-up and pick-up order services that allow customers to have an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO