CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Augusta Big Apple Robbed Early Monday Morning

By Cooper Fox
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to a press release from the Augusta Police Department, the Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta was robbed at about...

bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Related
klax-tv.com

Arrest made in early morning burglaries

In the early morning hours of Friday, October 22nd, 2021, Patrol Deputies responded to a reported vehicle burglary on Amanda Lane off of Bayou Rapides Road. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim, took the report and continued to patrol the area. A short time later deputies located a suspicious vehicle in the middle of the road on Amanda Lane. The deputy immediately noticed the license plate was covered so it could not be read. According to witnesses, a subject was seen walking toward Pecan Row Drive. The deputy went to that location and located the suspect, later identified as Micah Chris Brevelle, 30 of Alexandria, in the backyard of a residence. When deputies attempted to make contact with Brevelle, he fled on foot and a foot pursuit ensued. The deputy chased the suspect for approximately 200 yards before catching him. After a brief struggle, deputies took the suspect into custody without further incident. Sheriff’s Detectives also responded to assist with the investigation. Upon a search of the suspect’s vehicle, numerous items were located including firearms, wallets, credit cards and driver’s license.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WPFO

Police searching for woman who robbed Augusta convenience store

AUGUSTA(WGME)-- Augusta Police are looking for a woman who robbed the Big Apple on Stone Street Monday morning. The department shared these surveillance pictures. It says around 3:40 this morning the woman went in and demanded cash. She left before police arrived. She was about 5 foot 4, wearing a...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Augusta Police investigating a robbery at Big Apple

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Police Department is asking for help investigating a robbery that occurred early this morning. Police say this morning around 3:40 a.m., an unidentified female entered the Big Apple on Stone Street and demanded money. She then fled the scene before police could arrive. The...
AUGUSTA, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Apple#Augusta Big Apple Robbed
fox4kc.com

One person injured in Westport shooting early Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after a victim showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The victim arrived at about 2:30 a.m. Monday morning and is listed in critical condition. Police found a crime scene near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Westport.
KANSAS CITY, MO
news4sanantonio.com

Early morning fight turns deadly

SAN ANTONIO – A fight turned deadly early Thursday morning on the Northwest Side. Police and EMS were called out to the 8200-block of Meadow Fire Street at about 3:30 a.m. for a shooting. Police tell us a fight broke out between multiple people in the front lawn of a home. Then someone pulled out a gun.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
whvoradio.com

HWEA Employee Robbed At Gunpoint Monday

An HWEA employee was robbed at gunpoint on Butler Road in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a vehicle pulled up next to an HWEA truck just before noon and when the employee rolled down the window a male in the vehicle pointed a gun at him. The suspect then demanded the employee hand over his belongings and fled the scene.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WIBW

One dead in early-morning crash Monday just southeast of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash just southeast of Lawrence, officials said. Crews responded to the crash around 3:30 a.m. Monday at the 23rd Street exit ramp of westbound K-10 highway outside Lawrence. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page,...
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEF

Man Injured in Shooting Monday Morning

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – A 23 year old man showed up at a local hospital suffering from a gun shot wound early Monday morning. The wound was not considered life threatening. Police could not determine where the shooting took place. The victim arrived at the hospital by private vehicle shortly...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
614now.com

Multiple Clintonville businesses broken into, robbed early Sunday morning

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a pair of Clintonville businesses were vandalized and robbed, representing the latest incidents in a recent slew of North Side burgalaries. Libby Lou’s Fun Factory, the Clintonville sweet shop selling a unique line of Extreme Shakes and baked goods, was broken into at...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeOnline

Younger Brother of Murdered 8-Year-old Saw Kendrick Lee’s Body Covered in Cockroaches; Boys Were Living Without Electricity and Asked Police for Food

The younger surviving brothers may have been forcibly locked in separate rooms. Weeks before they were rescued, Brian Coulter allegedly broke the 10-year-old brother’s jaw. The boy received no treatment or pain medication. New, disturbing details in the case of three siblings left alone with the decomposing corpse of their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Atlantic City Press

24 people arrested in three-county drug bust

Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York City, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. The three drug networks involved were responsible for the import of more than 3 kilograms of cocaine per week into...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED AT WALMART FOR THEFT

Two people were arrested by Brenham Police Wednesday for theft from the local Walmart store. At 5:00 PM, Officer Crystal Buckner was dispatched to Walmart in reference to shoplifting. Information was gathered and Rachael Howe, 32 of Houston, and Ivan Coronel, 43 out of Houston, were placed into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail and booked in for Theft.
BRENHAM, TX
thesource.com

Notorious Drug Dealer Alberto ‘Alpo’ Martinez Murdered in Harlem

The notorious former drug dealer 55-year-old Alberto ‘Alpo’ Martinez was shot and killed in Harlem. The shooting took place early Sunday morning, in a drive-by fashion. Police noted that Alpo was hit multiple times in the chest, with shots coming from the vehicle passing by on West 147th Street near Frederick Douglass Blvd, around 3:20 am.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy