Augusta Big Apple Robbed Early Monday Morning

In the early morning hours of Friday, October 22nd, 2021, Patrol Deputies responded to a reported vehicle burglary on Amanda Lane off of Bayou Rapides Road. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim, took the report and continued to patrol the area. A short time later deputies located a suspicious vehicle in the middle of the road on Amanda Lane. The deputy immediately noticed the license plate was covered so it could not be read. According to witnesses, a subject was seen walking toward Pecan Row Drive. The deputy went to that location and located the suspect, later identified as Micah Chris Brevelle, 30 of Alexandria, in the backyard of a residence. When deputies attempted to make contact with Brevelle, he fled on foot and a foot pursuit ensued. The deputy chased the suspect for approximately 200 yards before catching him. After a brief struggle, deputies took the suspect into custody without further incident. Sheriff’s Detectives also responded to assist with the investigation. Upon a search of the suspect’s vehicle, numerous items were located including firearms, wallets, credit cards and driver’s license.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO