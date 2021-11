The Carolina Panthers remain in hot pursuit of Deshaun Watson, and might be willing to go to substantial lengths to entice the Houston Texans to make a deal. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Panthers have made acquiring Watson a priority ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Carolina is so eager to acquire the quarterback that it has reportedly offered running back Christian McCaffrey and three high draft picks to the Texans. Houston continues to hold out for three first-round selections, however, and would prefer younger, less expensive pieces than McCaffrey.

