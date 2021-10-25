Audubon Society Will No Longer Be Named After a Slaveholder

ELKO — On Friday evening, Mackenzie Jeffress from the Nevada Department of Wildlife will be giving a virtual talk for the Bristlecone Audubon meeting, via Zoom. Often when Jeffress tells people that she is a biologist for the Wildlife Diversity Division for the Nevada Department of Wildlife, she has to follow up with an explanation. The reason? Nevada is home to more than 600 wildlife species and only a few dozen of them are game animals, meaning the remaining several hundred species are not hunted, including a variety of songbirds, bats, rodents, snakes, lizards, and more.

ELKO, NV ・ 12 DAYS AGO