Audubon Society Will No Longer Be Named After a Slaveholder

By Kana Ruhalter
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A top U.S. conservation group has announced it will no longer be called the Audubon Naturalist Society in response to the “pain” caused by its slaveholder namesake, John James Audubon, reports...

Elko Daily Free Press

Wildlife expert speaks to Audubon group

ELKO — On Friday evening, Mackenzie Jeffress from the Nevada Department of Wildlife will be giving a virtual talk for the Bristlecone Audubon meeting, via Zoom. Often when Jeffress tells people that she is a biologist for the Wildlife Diversity Division for the Nevada Department of Wildlife, she has to follow up with an explanation. The reason? Nevada is home to more than 600 wildlife species and only a few dozen of them are game animals, meaning the remaining several hundred species are not hunted, including a variety of songbirds, bats, rodents, snakes, lizards, and more.
ELKO, NV
swiowanewssource.com

Finkenauer and Hurst visit Audubon

AUDUBON - Two candidates running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in 2022 visited Audubon, stopping at Albert the Bull park on Sunday to meet with local residents and talk about their causes. The event included a soup lunch, and time to meet and ask questions of the candidates.
AUDUBON, IA
Reuters

Obama to attend Glasgow climate summit, meet with youth activists

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Barack Obama will travel to Glasgow, Scotland in November to attend the COP26 climate summit where he will meet with youth activists and address the threat of climate change, his spokesperson said on Friday. "He will lay out the important progress made...
POTUS
Wicked Local

General Society Mayflower Descendants name new executive director

PLYMOUTH — Mark Schmidt, after 10 years at Falmouth’s Museums on the Green, will continue his career leading the General Society Mayflower Descendants, founded in 1897. “Mark’s experience with the oldest historical society on Cape Cod made him a natural fit for the Mayflower Society,” said governor general Jane Hurt, GSMD. “We look forward to watching as he brings a new way of thinking and new management ideas to the society.”
PLYMOUTH, MA
Durant Daily Democrat

Texoma Audubon Society hosts big sit fall bird counts

On Sunday October 10,the Texoma Audubon Society participated in The Big Sit fall bird count (thebigsit.org). Local birders hosted Big Sit bird counts at Platter Flats and the Tishomingo National …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our new and...
TISHOMINGO, OK
dublinohiousa.gov

Dublin Link Named 2021 Project of the Year by American Society of Highway Engineers Great Lakes Region

The Dublin Link has been honored as 2021 Project of the Year by the American Society of Highway Engineers (ASHE) Great Lakes Region. As Prime Consultant for the final bridge design, TYLI worked closely with the City of Dublin to develop the unique bridge concept, the result of a collaboration between TYLI and the architect, Endrestudio of Emeryville, California.
TRAFFIC
