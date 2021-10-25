CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle crashes into statue in Pittsburgh park

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a crash after a vehicle hit a statue in a Pittsburgh park in the North Side on Monday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County 911 dispatchers, the crash occurred at 1:53 p.m. in the 300 block of West North Ave.

Public Safety officials said a woman in her 60′s was transported to the hospital after the vehicle struck the plinth of a statue of George Washington in Allegheny Commons Park West.

She was conscious and breathing. It is not clear just yet whether there will be charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately released.

