College Sports

SEC Power Rankings: Five teams on bye, SEC West shines

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Five of the 14 teams in the Southeastern Conference were on a bye this week, but there was still plenty of action in Week 8.

Florida, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky and Missouri were all inactive, giving the SEC West a chance to shine. Alabama continued to work its way back to the top of the polls with a win over Tennessee, but the Volunteers put up a fight until the fourth quarter started. Texas A&M, which is the team that handed ‘Bama its only loss, looks like it’s operating at peak efficiency, but it did face a weak opponent in South Carolina on Saturday.

Mississippi State showed everyone why Vanderbilt is at the bottom of the conference, and Ole Miss did what Florida should have done to LSU. Finally, Arkansas got a much-needed win over FCS AR-Pine Bluff after losing three straight conference games.

Even in a “down” week, there’s plenty of SEC action. Here’s how all 14 teams stack up in this week’s power rankings.

14

Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4 SEC)

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 14

This week’s game: Mississippi State 45, Vanderbilt 6

Next week: Missouri (3-2, 0-3 SEC)

That’s 17 straight conference losses for Vanderbilt and head coach Clark Lea can’t help but be disappointed in his team’s performance. The Commodores were without quarterback Ken Seals, and the running game failed to step up with no rushing yards at the half. Missouri next week might be Vandy’s last chance to break that streak.

13

South Carolina (4-4, 1-4 SEC)

Maria Lysaker/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 13

This week’s game: No. 17 Texas A&M 44, South Carolina 14

The Gamecocks struggled to beat Vanderbilt last week but got the job done and kept itself out of the conference cellar in the process. Texas A&M is far from the shaky squad we saw at the beginning of the season right now, so the score this week isn’t really telling of anything other than a mismatch. A bye next week could help settle things down before facing Florida and Georgia.

12

Missouri (3-4, 0-3 SEC)

Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 12

This week’s game: Bye

Next week: Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4 SEC)

Missouri stays put on its week off. Vanderbilt is next, and the panic alarm could begin to sound if the Tigers don’t leave Nashville with a victory.

11

Mississippi State (4-3, 2-2 SEC)

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 11

This week’s game: Mississippi State 45, Vanderbilt 6

Next week: Vanderbilt (2-5, 0-3 SEC)

It was a career day for Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers, but doing it against Vanderbilt led to little fanfare. In fact, Mississippi State coach Mike Leach mentioned some “sloppy play” when talking about Rogers’ performance after the game. Two interceptions may be costly against another SEC team, but fortunately, Mississippi State wasn’t up against stiff competition.

10

Tennessee (4-4, 2-3 SEC)

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel

Last week’s rank: 10

This week’s game: No. 4 Alabama 52, Tennessee 24

While the final score may not indicate it, Tennessee put up a decent fight against the No. 4 team in the country. At the start of the third quarter, the Volunteers were only down by a touchdown. A dominant fourth quarter from Alabama swiftly ended any hope of an upset, but Josh Heupel has fans excited about where this Tennessee team is headed.

A word of caution from someone who spent a lot of time watching Heupel at UCF: those 52 points scored against won’t be so easy to tolerate when it’s against teams far worse than Alabama.

9

LSU (4-4, 2-3 SEC)

Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 8

This week’s game: No. 12 Ole Miss 31, LSU 17

The win over Florida was great for LSU, but the Tigers looked like a very different team against Ole Miss. To start, there was no school record from Tyrion Davis-Price and the running game looked as it has all season: lost. Max Johnson, who had the safety net of Kayshon Boutte, turned the ball over often enough to get benched on Saturday, so LSU falls one spot this week.

8

Florida (4-3, 2-3 SEC)

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Last week’s rank: 9

This week’s game: Bye

Next week: No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 5-0 SEC)

Florida looked awful against Kentucky and LSU on the road, but the question now is how will the Gators play in Jacksonville on Saturday? Even if Georgia is the No. 1 team in the country, Gators fans expect a fight against the Bulldogs. Dan Mullen can’t hold anything back on Saturday as he’s already on the hot seat. If Florida is going to end the season ranked or shoot back up these rankings, a competitive game is required against UGA.

7

Arkansas (5-3, 1-3 SEC)

Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 7

This week’s game: Arkansas 45, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3

K.J. Jefferson threw four touchdowns before halftime as Arkansas cruised to a much-needed win over an FCS opponent. After dropping three straight games to SEC teams, the Razorbacks found themselves unranked after cracking the top 10 on a 4-0 start. The rest of the schedule is very winnable for Arky, minus a trip to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama.

6

Auburn (5-2, 2-1 SEC)

Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 6

This week’s game: Bye

Next week: No. 10 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1)

Another team on bye this week, Auburn stays put in at sixth in the SEC power rankings. We’ve seen the best and worst of Auburn this year, but things looked like they were trending more in the right direction before the bye week. Ole Miss is a real test next week, but the Tigers did already lose to a No. 10 (Penn State) earlier this year.

5

No. 14 Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2 SEC)

Maria Lysaker/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 5

This week’s game: No. 17 Texas A&M 44, South Carolina 14

The Aggies weren’t living up to expectations earlier in the year, but everything seems to have clicked for Jimbo Fisher’s team as they once again looked dominant in a win on Saturday. South Carolina isn’t the strongest competition, but this is exactly what is supposed to happen against a weaker team. After the bye, the A&M has Auburn and Ole Miss. The race for second in the SEC West could get interesting over the next month or so.

4

No. 12 Kentucky (6-1, 4-1 SEC)

Jordan Prather/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 4

This week’s game: Bye

Next week: Mississippi State (4-3, 2-2 SEC)

Texas A&M almost jumped Kentucky while the Wildcats were on a bye this week, but only losing Georgia is about as good as it gets in the SEC in 2021. A one-loss year seems very realistic for Mark Stoops and company as the rest of the schedule appears relatively light. Georgia would have to lose for Kentucky to have a shot at the SEC Championship, though, and that appears unlikely at this point.

3

No. 10 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC)

Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 3

This week’s game: No. 12 Ole Miss 31, LSU 17

Next week: LSU (4-3, 2-2 SEC)

Matt Corral is a legitimate Heisman candidate even when he’s banged. The Ole Miss quarterback totaled two touchdowns on Saturday and let his running backs do the rest en route to beating LSU. Lane Kiffin called it a “good day and a good win,” and it’s hard to argue against that.

2

No. 3 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC)

Gary Cosby Jr./USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 2

This week’s game: No. 4 Alabama 52, Tennessee 24

Alabama is back up to No. 3 in the country and things look like they are back on track after the loss to Texas A&M. Tennessee put up a better fight than anyone expected, but Nick Saban’s team does what it always does, and adjusted to get the win. All of a sudden, two SEC teams making the playoffs seems within reach again.

1

No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 5-0 SEC)

Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 1

This week’s game: Bye

Next week: Florida (4-3, 2-3 SEC)

Georgia is the best team in the country, and it would be silly to rank them anywhere else on this list other than No. 1. That said, a rivalry game in Jacksonville against Florida this week could be a trap game of sorts. There’s little doubt Kirby Smart will have his team prepared with an extra week to rest up for the big game.

