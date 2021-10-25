Matt Nagy praised team closeness after blowout loss to Bucs, and Bears fans put him on blast

The Chicago Bears were humiliated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in front of most of the country in a 38-3 loss that shined a brighter light on the problem that is Matt Nagy.

Chicago’s offense, in Year 4, continues to get worse with each passing season, and Sunday’s performance rivaled their disappointment against the Cleveland Browns earlier this season.

The Bears are stuck in an endless cycle of mediocrity with Nagy. Beat bad teams. Get blown out by great teams. Sneak into the postseason with a .500 record and call it progress. Wash, rinse, repeat.

But you can’t help but wonder if this loss has spelled the end of Nagy’s tenure in Chicago — even though he’ll likely make it to season’s end.

Following Sunday’s game, Nagy was asked about the blowout loss to the Bucs, and his response sounded like a plea to Bears management not to give him the axe.

“I will say the last couple days with our team, we’ve become really close. For us to become as close as we have the last 24-48 hours, I just trust and believe in them.”

As you can imagine, those remarks didn’t sit right with Bears Twitter, who put Nagy on blast for talking about team building after his team got blown out in a 35-point loss.