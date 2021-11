Saturday in Lubbock, the Texas Tech football team managed to somehow snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. On a day that saw the Red Raiders jump out to a 24-10 halftime lead and also saw Kansas State commit a whopping 12 penalties while also turning the ball over twice, Matt Wells’ team was unable to come away with a much-needed Big 12 home win as Tech was shut out in the second half en route to a 25-24 loss.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO